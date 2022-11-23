Wild elephant hit by car in Khao Yai

Section
published : 23 Nov 2022 at 10:26

writer: Manit Sanubboon

This sedan ground to a halt on the roadside after hitting a wild elephant on a road through Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province on Tuesday. The driver received minor injuries. The elephant was also believed hurt. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)
PRACHIN BURI: A wild elephant was believed to have been hurt when hit by a car on a road through Khao Yai National Park on Tuesday evening.

The accident was reported to Chaiya Huayhongthong, chief of the national park, by Suthiporn Sinkha, leader of a team of rangers to help prevent road accidents involving wild elephants.

According to Mr Suthiporn, a red sedan travelling at high speed hit the elephant while it was walking on Highway 3077 (Prachin Buri-Khao Yai) about 6.30pm.

The car skidded off the road before coming to a halt.

The driver, who was identified only as Kawin, 49, was injured in the right arm. He was taken to Pak Chong Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Mr Kawin said he did not see the elephant on the road because it was getting dark and he admitted he had a problem with his eyesight.

Mr Suthiporn said the elephant ran off into the forest after being hit. He believed it had been injured. 

Mr Chaiya said motorists driving through the national park should take notice of signboards put up on both sides of the road advising them of the spots where wild elephants frequently cross the road.

They should not exceed the speed limit, not feed the elephants, not make loud noises and not discard rubbish.

Khao Yai National Park covers more than 2,000 square kilometres of forest and grassland straddling the provinces of Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Saraburi.

