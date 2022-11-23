Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police target Pattaya transvestites preying on tourists
Thailand
General

Police target Pattaya transvestites preying on tourists

published : 23 Nov 2022 at 11:27

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Transvestites rounded up from Pattaya beaches are taken to a tourist police station on Tuesday night. They have been warned against preying on tourists. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Transvestites rounded up from Pattaya beaches are taken to a tourist police station on Tuesday night. They have been warned against preying on tourists. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Tourist police have begun a campaign to prevent transvestites preying on tourists along Pattaya beaches ahead of the high season for tourism.

The campaign started at 10pm on Tuesday at Walking Street in South Pattaya, when Pol Lt Col Pichaya Khieopluang, a tourist police inspector, sent patrols of tourist police and volunteers to scour Pattaya beaches for transvestites.

The patrols round up 36 of them. Their personal information was taken and put on record. They were then warned against gathering in groups along the beaches and tourist spots to target tourists with aggressive  offers of sex services and committing other crimes.

Pol Lt Col Pichaya said the campaign was intended to protect both Thai and foreign tourists against being assaulted and robbed.

The patrols would be deployed on a daily basis, and legal action would be taken against those found defying the warning, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Protests erupt at largest iPhone factory in China

Large-scale protests broke out at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, images circulating Wednesday on Weibo and Twitter showed.

12:48
Thailand

Cruise ship with 3,000 passengers arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: A cruise ship from Singapore anchored off Patong beach on Wednesday morning, bringing 3,000 passengers for a brief visit to this island province.

11:59
Thailand

Police target Pattaya transvestites preying on tourists

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Tourist police have begun a campaign to prevent transvestites preying on tourists along Pattaya beaches ahead of the high season for tourism.

11:27