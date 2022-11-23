Police target Pattaya transvestites preying on tourists

Transvestites rounded up from Pattaya beaches are taken to a tourist police station on Tuesday night. They have been warned against preying on tourists. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Tourist police have begun a campaign to prevent transvestites preying on tourists along Pattaya beaches ahead of the high season for tourism.

The campaign started at 10pm on Tuesday at Walking Street in South Pattaya, when Pol Lt Col Pichaya Khieopluang, a tourist police inspector, sent patrols of tourist police and volunteers to scour Pattaya beaches for transvestites.

The patrols round up 36 of them. Their personal information was taken and put on record. They were then warned against gathering in groups along the beaches and tourist spots to target tourists with aggressive offers of sex services and committing other crimes.

Pol Lt Col Pichaya said the campaign was intended to protect both Thai and foreign tourists against being assaulted and robbed.

The patrols would be deployed on a daily basis, and legal action would be taken against those found defying the warning, he said.