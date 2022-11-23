Princess Sirindhorn treated for heart problem

The medical team at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has successfully treated Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's heart problem, says the Royal Household Bureau.

The princess was admitted to hospital on Monday after complaining of abnormally rapid heartbeat. She underwent a radiofrequency ablation on Tuesday morning, which was successful, the bureau said.

While there were no complications following the procedure, the princess was advised to remain at the hospital and refrain for carrying out royal engagements for the time being.

Members of the public who wish to write a get-well message for the princess can do so at Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn building at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital until the end of the day on Thursday.