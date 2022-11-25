Domestic travel rises above estimates

Travellers queue at a check-in counter at Don Mueang airport during the Songkran holiday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Travellers made 200 million domestic trips in the first 10 months of this year, less than the 222 million in 2019 but up on the 160 million trips projected by the tourism authority (TAT), according to a government spokesman.

Acting spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday that the TAT would revise its estimate for expected domestic trips during 2022, and the figures would probably exceed domestic travel before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT believed revenue from domestic tourism this year would reach 800 billion baht, higher than its previous estimate of 656 billion baht, Mr Anucha said.

"Demand for domestic trips is rising, especially for family vacations and meetings... This is a key factor for the revival of the tourism sector after the Covid-19 crisis," the spokesman said.