Prisoner flees from hospital in Khon Kaen

Prison inmate Bundit Dinchanthuek, who fled from Phon Hospital in Khon Kaen on Friday morning. (Photo: Phon District Prison)

A police hunt was underway for a prisoner serving a drugs sentence who escaped after being taken to a hospital in Phon district of Khon Kaen province for treatment.

The escape was named as Bundit Dinchanthuek. He fled from Phon Hospital around 4am on Friday. He was wearing leg chains. Photos of him were circulated online on Friday.

The Phon District Prison posted a message online offering a cash reward of 30,000 baht for information leading to his recapture, along with a photo of the prisoner and phone numbers of prison officials people can call.

Pol Col Thanomsit Wongwicharn, chief of Phon police, said teams were assigned to hunt down and capture the escapee. The prisoner would not be able to travel far wearing leg chains, he said.

The Phon District Prison posts on its Facebook page to offer a cash reward of 30,000 baht for information leading to the arrest of inmate Bundit Dinchanthuek.