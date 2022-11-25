Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Emergency decree extended in deep South
Thailand
General

Emergency decree extended in deep South

published : 25 Nov 2022 at 17:15

writer: Online Reporters

The scene after the car bomb explosion at a block of police flats in Narathiwat's Muang district on Nov 22. (Police photo)
The scene after the car bomb explosion at a block of police flats in Narathiwat's Muang district on Nov 22. (Police photo)

The emergency decree in force in most of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be extended for another three months, from Dec 20 to March 19.

The extension of the decree was agreed on at a meeting of the Emergency Situation Admnistration Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, on Friday to discuss the situation in the three southernmost border provinces.

The committee agreed to extend the emergency decree in the three border provinces, with the exception of the four districts of Sri Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin in Narathiwat, three districts of Yaring, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan in Pattani, and two districts of Betong and Kabang in Yala.

Gen Prawit instructed the Internal Security Operations Command to efficiently enforce the emergency decree, be more careful of human rights violations during operations and carefully look into further removing areas that pass evaluation from the ambit of the emergency decree.

He also asked security authorities to accelerate the investigation into and arrest of those involved in the car bombing of police flats in Narathiwat that killed one officer and injured 45 other people, the majority of them  civilians.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Emergency decree extended in deep South

The emergency decree in force in most of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be extended for another three months, from Dec 20 to March 19.

17:15
Business

Private sector help

The National Energy Policy Council wants PTT Group to contribute 6 billion baht from its gas separation revenue to help freeze household electricity charges.

16:41
World

China sentences Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 yrs for rape

BEIJING: Chinese-Canadian ex-pop star Kris Wu has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of rape, a Chinese court said Friday.

16:06