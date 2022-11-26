Attacks on women 'still a major worry'

More than 8,500 women experience either physical or sexual violence each year, mostly in domestic or family environments, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the ministry's Department of Disease Control (DDC), on Friday told reporters that the United Nations has designated Nov 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Dr Tares said violence against women in Thailand is a major cause of concern due to the detrimental impact it can have on families in general.

Most women were found to have been attacked at home by male relatives, who were often under the influence of alcohol or stimulants, Dr Tares said.

Injury data collated by the DDC's Injury Prevention Division from 51 hospitals nationwide between 2019 and 2021 showed 8,577 women on average, are victims of physical abuse each year.

Women aged 20-24 accounted for 15% of the figure, 60% of whom were abused physically, usually in a home environment.

Girls aged 10-14 who were victims of sexual assault accounted for 31.4% of the figure, Dr Tares said.

Violence against even younger children aged 0-4 years was also prevalent and in need of much closer monitoring, said the doctor.

Deputy director-general of the DDC, Dr Kajornsak Keawcharat, suggested that solutions must start from the individual, family and then the community.

Dr Kajornsak emphasised the need to respect rights to equality and suggested encouraging a reduction in both alcohol consumption and illicit drugs.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong responded on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by saying the ministry has reiterated the need to ensure the safety of students in schools, one of seven "Quick Win" measures to combat all forms of sexual abuse, bullying and other violence.

Ms Trinuch said the ministry has set up a Moe Safety Centre that lets anyone report incidents that affect or threaten the safety of students and educational personnel via its Moe Safety Centre app, "moesafetycenter.com" website, "@MOESafetyCenter" Line ID and 02-126-6565 phone number.