Couple arrested with 3.7m speed pills in Ayutthaya

Bust of suspected major traffickers leads to arrest of third man who came to pick up drugs

Witthaya Suksathian and his wife, Waranya Panthong, are in custody after nearly 3.7 million speed pills were found in a godown they had rented in in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A couple alleged to be major drug traffickers in Ayutthaya have been arrested with 3.7 million speed pills seized in Wang Noi district. A man who came to pick up drugs from them was also arrested.

Narcotics suppression police apprehended Witthaya Suksathian, 24, and his wife Waranya Panthong, 21, with 100,000 speed pills in front of a house in tambon Lam Sai on Friday night, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanphokhai, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

During questioning, the pair told officers that they had rented a godown to store drugs in the same tambon. Officers took them to the site, where they found 3.67 million speed pills. Also seized from the couple were a pickup truck and a car.

A further investigation led to the arrest of Thanatphong Sutheearunroj, 34, who came to pick up drugs in front of the house where the couple had been apprehended earlier.

All were held in police custody on drug charges.