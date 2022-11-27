Newborn baby found in rubbish bin, suspected mother identified

CHON BURI: A newborn baby boy was found dumped in a trash can at a housing estate in Bang Lamung district early on Sunday by a resident.

Pol Lt Col Nathawat Ploenchit, a Pattaya police investigator, said the baby boy was found by Surachai Kaewpha, 54, who told officers he made the discovery at about 6am while taking his dog out for a morning walk.

Mr Surachai said he heard strange noises from a trash can near a house in Soi 1/1 of Siri Urai Housing Estate in tambon Na Klua.



Mr Surachai looked into the bin and found the baby boy wrapped with tissue paper in a plastic bag. The boy was crying.



He informed the police, who arrived shortly afterward with rescuers. The baby was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital. The police collected the plastic bag and the tissue paper soaked with blood as evidence.



Thanapong Ok-un, a rescuer, told police that about an hour previously the Pattaya rescue unit had received a call for help from a 17-year-old girl. The girl, who was staying in a room in a row house nearby, discovered she was bleeding, and told rescuers the blood was from menstruation. She was immediately taken to a hospital.



Security camera footage showed the girl walk out of her room and then returning, leaving a trail of blood behind her.

Police planned to summon the girl for questioning.



The baby boy, who weighed about 3.7 kilogrammes, was now in the care of doctors at Bang Lamung Hospital.