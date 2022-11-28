Temple left without monks after drug raid

Monks at a temple in Bung Sam Phan district, Phetchabun province, took urine tests in a raid on Monday. All tested positive for illegal drugs and were forced to leave the monkhood. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: A small temple in Bung Sam Phan district has been left without monks after they all tested positive for drug use and were expelled from the monkhood.

The temple was raided by police and health officials on Monday.

There were four monks at the temple, including the abbot. They were given urine tests. All were positive for illegal drugs. All were subsequently forced to leave the monkhood, leaving the temple without any monks.

This caused consternation in the local comunity, which relies on the monks for religious functions. They also pointed out that some people had to be there to take care of the temple's property, and about 10 dogs and cats that also live there.

District officials sought help from the monastic chief of Bung Sam Phan district, who promised to assign some monks to the temple.

The raid was part of the province's ongoing campaign against drugs. The temple's name and location were not reported.