Historical pagoda undamaged by spectacular fireworks display

Fireworks erupt in a spectacular display from a historical pagoda at Wat Chedi Liam in the ancient city of Wiang Kum Kam in Chiang Mai's Saraphi district during the Yi Peng festival on Nov 8.(Screenshot from video)

CHIANG MAI: Fine Arts Department officials report that a spectacular fireworks display caused no diamage to a historical pagoda at Wat Chedi Liam in the ancient city of Wiang Kum Kam in Saraphi district.

The fireworks were part of the Yi Peng festival on Nov 8 and attracted many complaints from people worried that the ancient pagoda may have been damaged, after the temple committee posted a video of the spectacle on social media.

The 7th Regional Office of the Fine Arts Department said officials had been sent to examine Wat Chedi Liam for possible damage.

The officials found no damage to the pagoda other than some black gunpowder stains, the office reported on Monday.

The office said it had advised the abbot of Wat Chedi Liam on how to best care for the site.