Colder weather in North, heavy rain in South

Tourists enjoy the cold weather on the country's highest mountain, Doi Inthanon, in Chiang Mai province early this month. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

From Wednesday to next Monday there will initially be some rain followed by cold weather in the northern part of the country, while the South will face heavy rain, according to latr weather forecast.

the Meteorological Department said the weather conditions would result from a high-pressure system from China that would cover the upper North. The region could expect rain over 20-40% of the total area on Wednesday and lower temperatures and strong winds afterwards.

Temperatures would then drop 3-5°C in the Northeast and 1-4°C in the North, the Central Plain and the East.

Elsewhere, the northeastern monsoon would be stronger over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and a monsoon trough over the lower South would bring heavy rains there.

From Friday to Saturday a low-pressure area from the lower South China Sea would arrive in Malaysia and the lower South and reach the Andaman Sea next Sunday and Monday. That would increase rainfall in the lower South.

On the eastern coast of the South, rain was forecast for 30-40% of the area on Wednesday and 60-70% from Thursday to Monday.

On the western coast of the South, rain was forecast for 30-40% of the area on Wednesday and Thursday and 40-60% from Friday to next Monday.