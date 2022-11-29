Police seize luxury houses, cars from suspected Chinese gangsters

Police seize a Porsche and other luxury cars for examination during raids on 11 locations in Bangkok and Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police seized two luxury houses, several luxury cars and other assets believed to belong to Chinese nationals allegedly involved in “grey businesses" during raids on 11 locations in Samut Prakan and Bangkok on Tuesday.

A combined team of police commandoes, tourist police and immigration officers raided a luxury housing estate on Soi Lasalle in Samut Prakan after an investigation revealed alleged Chinese gang members involved in criminal activities had stayed there.

The team was led by deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn and Cybercrime Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha.

During the raid, two houses, a Toyota Alphard, contraband products such as Chinese cigarettes and bottles of wine, three safes, e-cigarettes, sets of gambling cards and some brand-name bags were confiscated for examination, said police.

Another police team raided luxury condominium rooms in Thon Buri area of Bangkok and seized cash, title deeds and luxury cars – including a Porsche 911, a Mercedes Benz G Class and a Toyota Alphard – for examination.

Pol Gen Torsak said the police teams searched 11 locations as they extended the investigation into Chinese nationals who allegedly run grey businesses in the country.

Last week, Pol Gen Surachate ordered searches at two locations in Bangkok to collect more evidence relating to alleged Triad boss "Tuhao'', also known as Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, who is under investigation for links with the drug trade.