Bangkok world’s sixth-best city for expats: survey

The Bangkok skyline is pictured on Oct 12, 2021. (AFP photo)

Three different cities on three separate continents are the best places for expats to live and work, according to a new survey. Bangkok was rated in sixth place despite “safety concerns”, it said.

Spain’s Valencia topped the InterNations Expat City Ranking list 2022 — with respondents raving about quality of life, public transport and sporting opportunities — followed by Dubai, which was lauded for the welcome it gives new arrivals. Mexico City came in third for its affordability.

Not faring so well was Johannesburg, which ranked bottom of the 50-strong list, with those surveyed branding the South African city unaffordable and unsafe. Sitting just above it are Germany’s Frankfurt and the French capital Paris, which both scored poorly when it came to affordable housing.

Miami was the highest-ranking North American city on the list, in 12th place, with New York clocking in at number 16 and Toronto in 19th position. In the UK, London limped in at 40th place.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bangkok came in sixth thanks to its low cost of living, Melbourne’s work-life balance earned it eighth spot, and Singapore rounded out the top 10.

InterNations collected information from 11,970 expats living in 181 countries or territories. Fifty cities met the sample size requirement of at least 50 participants per destination.

Here’s the top 10 in full — with a brief description by InterNations of each city’s major polling features:

Valencia, Spain: Liveable, friendly and affordable

Dubai, UAE: Great for work and leisure

Mexico City, Mexico: Friendly and affordable, but unsafe

Lisbon, Portugal: Amazing climate and quality of life, mediocre work options

Madrid, Spain: Great leisure activities, a welcoming culture

Bangkok, Thailand: Expats feel at home despite safety concerns

Basel, Switzerland: Expats satisfied with finances, jobs, quality of life

Melbourne, Australia: An easy city to get used to

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent health care, worry-free bureaucracy

Singapore: Easy administration, satisfying finances, improved career prospects

And the bottom 10:

Rome, Italy: Expats feel at home despite low quality of life

Tokyo, Japan: Hard to navigate but quality of life high

Vancouver, Canada: Housing unaffordable and local residents not so friendly

Milan, Italy: Troubling financial situation, difficult working life

Hamburg, Germany: Expats unhappiest here, have hardest time making friends

Hong Kong, China: Frustrating environmental and work-life factors

Istanbul, Turkey: The worst city for working abroad

Paris, France: A top destination for culture and cuisine — if you can afford it

Frankfurt, Germany: Struggle with digitization, administration and language

Johannesburg, South Africa: The world’s worst expat destination