Fire destroys Hat Yai railway homes

A row of 3-storey wooden houses for staff of Hat Yai railway station go up in flames early on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A row of wooden houses for staff of Hat Yai railway station was destroyed by a fire early on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Capt Niyom Musika, a duty investigator, said the fire started about 2.30am in a row of three-storey houses for railway staff behind a commercial building on Nipat Uthit 1 road in Hat Yai district town.



The fire started in the first house and quickly spread to the two other houses.



About 10 fire engines and crews from Hat Yai Municipality were dispatched to the scene. By the time they were able to put out the flames, all three of the old houses had burned down.

Panita Udomsap, 49, and her 17-year-old daughter were asleep in a room on the second floor of the first house, where the fire started. They were able to flee to safety, with their dog, but all of their belongings were destroyed in the blaze.

Mrs Panita said she and her daughter were alone in the house. Her husband had left on a train on Tuesday evening. There was no-one home in the other two houses that burned down.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.