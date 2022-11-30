12 tonnes of smuggled pork cuts seized in South

Some of the 12 tonnes of contraband pork cuts seized from a truck in Muang district of Songkhla on Tuesday, at the office of Customs Region 4. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A large quantity of contraband frozen pork was seized and a suspected smuggler arrested in Muang district on Tuesday, the Customs Region 4 office said.

About 3pm, customs officers and Songkhla animal quarantine officers stopped a 22-wheel trailer truck with Sa Kaeo licence plates at a checkpoint on rural road 2004 in tambon Khao Rup Chang.



They searched the truck and found 12,000 kilogrammes of frozen pork cuts in plastic bags,



The driver of the truck, who was not identified, was not carrying any documents to certify the origin of the meat. The pork cuts, worth about 2.5 million baht, were believed to have been smuggled from abroad in violation of the Customs Act (2017).



The trailer truck and the frozen meat were impounded for further examination. The truck driver was detained for legal action.