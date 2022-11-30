Gang used rented cars as collateral for loans

Muhamad Amin Salacha, alias Bang Mad, is taken by police to Kho Hong police station in Muang district of Songkhla after being arrested in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: The alleged leader of a gang of fraudsters who used rented cars as collateral to borrow money has been arrested.

Muhamad Amin Salacha, alias Bang Mad, 42, of Yala's Muang district, was deained at a department store in Bangkok's Nong Chok area and taken to Kho Hong police station in Muang district of Songkhla for legal proceedings.

His arrest followed complaints filed with police against Bang Mod by car rental firms at Hat Yai airport in Songkhla and in the other southern provinces of Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. A court warrant was issued for his arrest.

They alleged that Bang Mad came to their outlets personally or sent accomplices to rent cars, pickups and MPVs. They signed rental contracts using proper identification documents. The rate was 1,000 baht per day with payment to be made once a week.

The renters said the vehicles would be used for secret operations by the Internal Security Operations Command. They cited the names of cabinet members and other important people in the government, and showed pictures taken with them to convince the rental firms.

The complainants said Bang Mad and his gang had rented about 100 vehicles from them. All of the vehicles were found to have been used as collateral to secure loans. They had not received any rental fees and the vehicles had not been returned.

Police were tracking down Bang Mad's alleged accomplices and investigating whether any of the loan companies had colluded with the gang.