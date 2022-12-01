Section
Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation
Thailand
General

Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation

published : 1 Dec 2022 at 15:04

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Veteran musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao.
Veteran musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao.

The Royal Forest Department has cleared musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, of an allegation that two blocks of land he owns in Saraburi encroach on protected forest.

Deputy director Cheewapap Cheewatham said on Thursday the department had checked the titles and confirmed they did not encroach on any forest reserve or classified forest area.

Anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid and officials from the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission had alleged the 68-year-old entertainer had land use documents for two blocks totalling 35 rai inside the Tab Kwang and Muak Lek forest reserve in Kaeng Khoi district.

They filed their complaint with Hin Son police in Kaeng Khoi on Tuesday.

Mr Cheewapap said people could ask the Land Department to check on the issuance of the Nor Sor 3 Gor land use documents Mr Yuenyong held to back his possession of the land.

The deputy director-general also referred to the allegation that land adjacent to Mr Yuenyong's was rented out and fenced, blocking local people from collecting bamboo shoots, as they customarily did.

Mr Cheewapap said the adjacent land was part of the Tab Kwang and Muak Lek forest reserve and the fences were bult by a foreign company which used the land for adventure activities.

The Royal Forest Department would investigate how the Land Department had granted the company use of the land, he said.

