Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

Loss of all points for traffic violations will lead to 90-day licence suspension

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, right, and Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department, explain the points deduction system that will take effect for traffic violators starting from Jan 9, 2023, at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A points deduction system for traffic violations will begin on Jan 9 next year, with the loss of all points resulting in a 90-day suspension of drivers’ licences, according to officials.

Every motorist will have 12 points to begin with but would gradually lose points for violating traffic rules or failing to pay traffic fines, national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday.

Violations that would cost points include breaking the speed limit, using a mobile phone while at the steering wheel, not wearing a motorcycle helmet, a parking ban violation, failure to let pedestrians walk on zebra crossings, and red-light jumping.

Running a red light or intentionally driving in the wrong direction — for example on a one-way street — will cause two points to be deducted, while illegal racing on a public street will lead to three points being cut.

The maximum penalty of four points is tied to serious violations such as impaired driving.

Those who lose all their points will have their driving licences suspended for 90 days. If a driver’s licence is suspended for a fourth time in three years, it could be terminated, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department, said points deductions were aimed at preventing motorists from repeating traffic violations and thus promoting road safety. The system would apply to all kinds of driving licences.

Deducted points would be automatically restored one year after being deducted, or when traffic violators have passed training sessions. The more hours one spends in training would mean more restored points, he said.

Motorists who have fewer than 6 points or who have lost all their points can seek training, he said. They can join a maximum of two training sessions a year.

More details can be found on the Royal Thai Police e-ticketing system website.