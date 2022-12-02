New farming model to launch on Dec 5

Suttipong Juljarern, interior permanent secretary, centre, and officials at Ban Phran Bun in Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district on Nov 20. (Photo: Office of the Permanent Secretary for Interior Ministry)

The government will launch its Khok Nong Na model for community development in Ubon Ratchathani on World Soil Day next week, promoting sustainable development of rural areas.

Interior permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern said the model was being trialed at Ban Phran Bun, in Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district.

The ministry would launch new initiatives based on the Khok Nong Na model on World Soil Day, Dec 5. “We want to launch the project that day because His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday is also on Dec 5,” said Mr Suttipong.

The Khok Nong Na model is an agricultural concept based on the New Theory of Agriculture and the Sufficiency Economy philosophy championed by the king.

Under the model, land is divided into four parts, each with a specific use. Part is reserved for irrigation and water storage, part for growing rice and other assorted crops, and the rest is reserved for living space and livestock.

Mr Suttipong said the model is based on indigenous practicesand helps prevent soil degradation from repeated cropping. The Interior Ministry would work with affiliated agencies and local people to implement the project, he said.

“I would like to thank those who have put their effort into the project, helping make Ubon Ratchathani province the hub of the Khok Nong Na model,” he added.

Mr Suttipong said he recently visited the project in company with Ubon Ratchathani governor Chonlatee Yangtrong, his deputy Sompetch Soisrakoo, Department of Provincial Administration inspector-general Mana Simma, Muang district chief Nakhon Siriparinyanan and other officials.



