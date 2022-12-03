American passenger rescued after falling unconscious

Medical and rescue teams take a 63-year-old American passenger to an ambulance after performing a CPR combined with an AED to save him on a Bangkok Airways flight at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)

CHIANG MAI: A 63-year-old American tourist was safely rescued after he fell unconscious and had no pulse while a plane made a landing at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday.

The airport was notified that the passenger fell unconscious during PG 225 flight of Bangkok Airways at 1.30pm on Friday.

Medical and rescue teams immediately boarded the plane after it landed. They performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The passenger’s pulse and breathing had been restored and he regained consciousness. He was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

The man had suffered from sudden cardiac arrest, according to a Facebook post by Chiang Mai International Airport.

