Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
American passenger rescued after falling unconscious
Thailand
General

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious

published : 3 Dec 2022 at 11:10

writer: Online Reporters

Medical and rescue teams take a 63-year-old American passenger to an ambulance after performing a CPR combined with an AED to save him on a Bangkok Airways flight at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)
Medical and rescue teams take a 63-year-old American passenger to an ambulance after performing a CPR combined with an AED to save him on a Bangkok Airways flight at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)

CHIANG MAI: A 63-year-old American tourist was safely rescued after he fell unconscious and had no pulse while a plane made a landing at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday.

The airport was notified that the passenger fell unconscious during PG 225 flight of Bangkok Airways at 1.30pm on Friday.

Medical and rescue teams immediately boarded the plane after it landed. They performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED).  

The passenger’s pulse and breathing had been restored and he regained consciousness. He was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. 

The man had suffered from sudden cardiac arrest, according to a Facebook post by Chiang Mai International Airport.

Chiang Mai International Airport's Facebook page posts the rescue operation of a 63-year-old American passenger who fell unconscious and had no pulse on a plane at Chiang Mai International Airport. He was safely rescued.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious

CHIANG MAI: A 63-year-old American tourist was safely rescued after he fell unconscious and had no pulse while a plane made a landing at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday.

11:10
World

Man cashed his dead mum's social security cheques for 26 yrs in US

A Missouri man pleaded guilty this week to stealing his dead mother’s Social Security payments for more than a quarter century, accumulating nearly US$200,000 in the process, federal prosecutors said.

10:36
Thailand

Anutin 'concerned'

A photo depicting two minors smoking pot along Pattaya Beach that went viral has prompted the Public Health Minister to call on the police to enforce the law.

08:30