2 Pattaya pubs face closure after raids

A Bang Lamung district official inspects New Fino in Pattaya after authorities raided the pub, as well as Up To You Karaoke, in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Two pubs in Pattaya were found operating without permits and opening beyond the 2am closing time in separate raids by teams of police and administrative officials early on Sunday.

The two entertainment venues - New Fino and Up To You Karaoke pubs - were located in Bang Lamung district under the jurisdiction of Pattaya police.



New Fino Pub was found with about 30 patrons and Up To You with about 50 customers when they were raided at about 3.30am.



Both venues were found operating without licences.



The operators of the two places were detained and charged with operating without permits and opening and serving alcoholic drinks beyond the closing hours.



The provincial governor would be recommended to issue an order to close down the two pubs, police said.