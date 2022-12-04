Man wanted for murder in native Russia arrested in Pattaya

Igor Guzhin signs documents before immigration police after the Russian was arrested at Jomtien beach in Pattaya on Sunday. (Photo: Immigration Police Bureau)

A Russian man, wanted in his country in a murder case, has been arrested by immigration police at the request of the Russian embassy in Thailand, Immigration Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart revealed on Sunday.

Pol Maj Gen Panthana said the Russian embassy earlier sent a request to the Foreign Ministry, seeking help from Thai police to arrest the 51-year-old Russian, identified by police as Igor Guzhin, and extradite him to Russia.



The court of Samara city in Russia issued a warrant on Oct 11, 2019 for the arrest of the man on the charge of a contract murder of a person. If found guilty, he would be liable to eight to 20 years in jail, life imprisonment, or death.



Assigned to look for the man, immigration police learned that the man entered Thailand on Dec 2, 2019 and had been living at Moo 12 village in tambon Nong Prue in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district.

Armed with a warrant issued by the Criminal Court, they arrested the Russian man at Jomtien beach in Pattaya on Saturday.



The Russian man had been handed over to the Office of Attorney General, pending legal procedures for extradition.