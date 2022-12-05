Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dugong carcass found on beach
Thailand
General

Dugong carcass found on beach

published : 5 Dec 2022 at 11:57

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The carcass of a dugong was washed up on a beach in Chaiya district of Surat Thani on Sunday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
The carcass of a dugong was washed up on a beach in Chaiya district of Surat Thani on Sunday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The carcass of a dugong, a rare marine mammal called payoon in Thai, was found on a beach in Chaiya district of this southern coastal province on Sunday.

The payoon was male, about 15-20 years of age, about 2 metres long and weighed about 200 kilogrammes.

Saneh Rattanasamniang, the fishery office chief in Chaiya district, said there were knife cuts and wounds on the body. The mammal had been tied with a rope and its canine teeth cut off.

It was believed to have died three or four days previously. The carcass would be sent to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre in Chumphom for an autopsy to establish the actual cause of death.

Wichawut Jinto, the Surat Thani governor, who went to the beach to examine the carcass, said it was the second to have been found in the province in less than two months. It was a big loss as the payoon is a protected animal near to extinction, he added.

He called for fishermen to be careful to avoid disturbing the payoon's habitat and warned that hunting of the rare mammal is against the law.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Photos

Blast from the past

The State Railway of Thailand launches a special historic steam ride from Bangkok to Chachoengsao in celebration of Father's Day on Dec 5. Photos | Varuth Hirunyatheb

12:46
Business

Indonesia central bank says digital rupiah currency can be used in metaverse

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday its planned digital rupiah currency can be used in the future to buy products in the metaverse.

12:36
Thailand

Rain alert for 1 more day in southern provinces along Gulf of Thailand

All southern provinces will battle wet weather at least until Tuesday as a northeasterly wind crossing the Gulf of Thailand continues to bring rain to the coast.

12:10