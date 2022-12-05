Section
Rain alert for 1 more day in southern provinces along Gulf of Thailand
Thailand
General

Rain alert for 1 more day in southern provinces along Gulf of Thailand

Nakhon Si Thammarat suffered by floods

published : 5 Dec 2022 at 12:10

writer: Online Reporters

A soldier prepares to haul an SUV to higher ground after a flash flood put tambon Thung Sai in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat under water on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
A soldier prepares to haul an SUV to higher ground after a flash flood put tambon Thung Sai in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat under water on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

All southern provinces will battle wet weather at least until Tuesday as a northeasterly wind crossing the Gulf of Thailand continues to bring rain to the coast.

The Meteorological Department on Monday warned of rain and even downpours in all southern provinces along the gulf and the central province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

They were receiving impacts from the wind heading towards the areas as it brought moisture and developed rain when it reached the shore, it said.

"Heavy rain and flash floods are possible in provinces from Nakhon Si Thammarat down to Narathiwat," forecaster Patcharee Prathet said.

The weather forecasting agency said sporadic rain is expected in all southern provinces on the Andaman coast.

Southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand have been battered by torrential rain and flash floods over the past few days. Nakhon Si Thammarat suffered the most. Five five districts were inundated, with Sichon hit hardest.

The heaviest rain over the past 24 hours was detected in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, according to the agency.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Governor Apinan Phuekphong on Monday directed all officials to stay alert and prepare for evacuations as rain returned after stopping on Sunday night.

