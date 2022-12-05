Murder suspect arrested after 7 years on the run
published : 5 Dec 2022
writer: Assawin Pakkawan
SONGKHLA: Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police on Monday arrested a man suspected of shooting to death a kindergarten teacher in 2015, seven years after the murder.
The slaying occurred on Aug 6, 2015 when Jenjira Damkhun, 29, a teacher at a kindergarten in Pa Phayom district, Phatthalung province, was shot to death at a house in Moo 2 village in tambon Pa Khoi.
An investigation led police to believe that Veera Matchit, 50, the elder brother of Jenjira's boyfriend, had committed the crime, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest from the Phatthalung Provincial Court.
Mr Veera fled to Chanthaburi before moving to Songkhla's Sadao district, where he worked as a rubber tapper for three years.
CSD police later learned of his whereabouts and arrested him at a rubber plantation at Moo 6 village in tambon Thung Mo of Sadao district on Monday.
Mr Veera admitted to killing Jenjira following a debt conflict, police said.
