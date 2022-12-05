Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Murder suspect arrested after 7 years on the run
Thailand
General

Murder suspect arrested after 7 years on the run

published : 5 Dec 2022 at 17:07

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Crime Suppression Division police show an arrest warrant to murder suspect Veera Matchit at a house in Pa Phayom district of Phatthalung on Monday after seven years on the run. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Crime Suppression Division police show an arrest warrant to murder suspect Veera Matchit at a house in Pa Phayom district of Phatthalung on Monday after seven years on the run. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police on Monday arrested a man suspected of shooting to death a kindergarten teacher in 2015, seven years after the murder.

The slaying occurred on Aug 6, 2015 when Jenjira Damkhun, 29, a teacher at a kindergarten in Pa Phayom district, Phatthalung province, was shot to death at a house in Moo 2 village in tambon Pa Khoi.

An investigation led police to believe that Veera Matchit, 50, the elder brother of Jenjira's boyfriend, had committed the crime, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest from the Phatthalung Provincial Court.

Mr Veera fled to Chanthaburi before moving to Songkhla's Sadao district, where he worked as a rubber tapper for three years.

CSD police later learned of his whereabouts and arrested him at a rubber plantation at Moo 6 village in tambon Thung Mo of Sadao district on Monday.

Mr Veera admitted to killing Jenjira following a debt conflict, police said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore braces for fresh Covid wave, 'new variants of concern' from China

More Covid-19 infections and a new coronavirus wave are expected amid an increase in year-end travel and as more people take part in the festivities, but it will not be something that Singapore has not experienced, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

17:45
Business

Indonesia eyes property, economic boost with residency visa plan for foreign investors

Indonesia is preparing to unveil more details on its long-term residency visa scheme to attract foreign capital and property investors including from mainland China and Hong Kong, as Southeast Asia's biggest economy recovers from a pandemic-induced slump.

17:26
Thailand

Murder suspect arrested after 7 years on the run

SONGKHLA: Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police on Monday arrested a man suspected of shooting to death a kindergarten teacher in 2015, seven years after the murder.

17:07