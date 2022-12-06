10 Myanmar migrants, 2 Thais injured in road accident

Local residents gathered around a pickup that overturned on Phak Hai-Sena road in Ayutthaya's Phak Hai district on Tuesday morning. Ten Myanmar migrants and two elderly Thai people were injured in the accident. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Ten Myanmar illegal migrants and two elderly Thai people were injured when a pickup overturned in Phak Hai district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 6am when a Toyota Rivo pick-up, negotiating a bend on the Phak Hai-Sena road at high speed, overturned near Moo 8 village in tambon Tha Din Daeng in Phak Hai district.



The pickup slid into a group of elderly people waiting on a roadside to give alms to monks, injuring two of them.



Ten of about 24 Myanmar migrants, including children, who were travelling on the pickup were injured. The injured were admitted to Phak Hai district.



The rest of the migrants were detained at the Phak Hai police station.



They admitted to have illegally crossed the border into Thailand in Tak province in the North and were heading for Bangkok when the accident occurred.