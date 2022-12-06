Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
10 Myanmar migrants, 2 Thais injured in road accident
Thailand
General

10 Myanmar migrants, 2 Thais injured in road accident

published : 6 Dec 2022 at 10:04

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

Local residents gathered around a pickup that overturned on Phak Hai-Sena road in Ayutthaya's Phak Hai district on Tuesday morning. Ten Myanmar migrants and two elderly Thai people were injured in the accident. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
Local residents gathered around a pickup that overturned on Phak Hai-Sena road in Ayutthaya's Phak Hai district on Tuesday morning. Ten Myanmar migrants and two elderly Thai people were injured in the accident. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Ten Myanmar illegal migrants and two elderly Thai people were injured when a pickup overturned in Phak Hai district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 6am when a Toyota Rivo pick-up, negotiating a bend on the Phak Hai-Sena road at high speed, overturned near Moo 8 village in tambon Tha Din Daeng in Phak Hai district.

The pickup slid into a group of elderly people waiting on a roadside to give alms to monks, injuring two of them.

Ten of about 24 Myanmar migrants, including children, who were travelling on the pickup were injured. The injured were admitted to Phak Hai district.

The rest of the migrants were detained at the Phak Hai police station.

They admitted to have illegally crossed the border into Thailand in Tak province in the North and were heading for Bangkok when the accident occurred.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Jumbo jam: wild elephants strand tourists in Khao Yai

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large number of tourists were left stranded on a road out of Khao Yai National Park for over an hour after a long holiday when the road to Pak Chong district was blocked by wild elephants late on Monday afternoon.

11:35
Business

Thailand could benefit as India's sugar output set to drop 7%,

SOLAPUR/KOLHAPUR/LATUR, India: India's sugar output is likely to fall 7% this year as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields, which could dampen exports from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, farmers, millers and traders said.

11:31
Thailand

Fatal bombing

Three railway workers killed, four injured when another bomb explodes at the site of Saturday's railway bombing in Sadao district.

10:51