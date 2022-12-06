Man arrested for taking upskirting photos of actresses, and selling them online

Reporters try to pose questions to the man who was arrested for alleged upskirting, at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Chon Buri province for alleged upskirting women, including some 40 actresses, and selling their photos and videos online.

Worasak Sriworawibul was arrested at his home in tambon Na Pa in Chon Buri's Muang district, Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said on Tuesday.

Police found and seized two notebook computers, four electronic memory devices, four mobile phones and a small camera at the suspect's home, he said.

The man uploaded 259 upskirting videos of women, including students, to the Akashi VIP group on VK, a Russian online social media and social networking service, for members who paid subscription fees, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat.

The commissioner advised women who wear short skirts to beware of anyone approaching them from behind and acting suspiciously.

His deputy Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan quoted Mr Worasak as confessing that he approached the victims from behind, lowered himself and pretended to tie his shoelaces while using his phone for taking upskirt photos and videos.

Victims included nurses, office workers and students at department stores and convenience stores as well as on electric trains and pedestrian bridges, he said.

The suspect admitted to committing the crime for about four years. He took the photos and videos before going to work and made several clips per week, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said.

First he did it for his own interest, and last year he started to show them to internet users who paid an annual membership fee of 1,000 baht to enter his close group. There were about 40 members who paid 1,000 baht to buy 30 "special" video clips, the officer said.

The man also took upskirting photos of 39 actresses who attended events, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said. The suspect denied he had shot the pictures, saying he received them after exchanging clips with group members.

Mr Worasak was charged with possessing pornographic pictures of minors, embarrassing others and violating the Computer Crime Act.

Victims could check the clips and then file their complaints with police, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said.