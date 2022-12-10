Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Stray elephant 'recovering from injuries'
Thailand
General

Stray elephant 'recovering from injuries'

published : 10 Dec 2022 at 08:14

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thanwa, the injured calf, is being treated at Bung Chawak Zoo in Suphan Buri. (Photo: Dr Patarapol Maneeorn's Facebook account)
Thanwa, the injured calf, is being treated at Bung Chawak Zoo in Suphan Buri. (Photo: Dr Patarapol Maneeorn's Facebook account)

A two-month-old elephant calf is still under medical care after forest officials found it in a forest in Kanchanaburi at the end of last month, according to the Wildlife Conservation Office.

Patarapol Maneeorn, chief of Wildlife Health, on Facebook on Friday said the female calf, named Thanwa, was injured after suffering a number of falls.

"We couldn't even assess the number of [injuries] as they are countless," he said. "She was very lucky her bones were not broken."

Locals in tambon Khao Chot, Si Sawat district, reportedly found Thanwa on Nov 27 after it strayed from a herd. Villagers built a wooden structure for the calf but the herd did not return. They then contacted Khuean Srinagarindra National Park officials in Kanchanaburi to rescue the calf on Nov 29.

Later, Thanwa was reportedly sent to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre, where officials noted she had fallen multiple times in the forest after heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Thanwa was found dehydrated and undernourished. Reports said a blood test showed she was at risk of acute kidney failure due to severe dehydration.

However, she is recovering well and can do short exercises with the help of medical staff, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Public Relations Facebook Page.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Journalist dies at World Cup after collapsing at Argentina game

Grant Wahl, a highly regarded football journalist who wrote extensively on the game, died Friday in Qatar, where he was covering the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Doha.

10:52
Thailand

NACC seeks to overturn Suthep graft acquittal

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will appeal a court ruling acquitting former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban of corruption in projects to construct police stations and living quarters while he was deputy prime minister more than a decade ago.

08:28
Thailand

SAT warns NBTC: Dialogue or court

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has challenged the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to seek a court ruling to settle a dispute over the funding of the rights to broadcast Fifa World Cup 2022 final matches.

08:20