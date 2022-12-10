Stray elephant 'recovering from injuries'

Thanwa, the injured calf, is being treated at Bung Chawak Zoo in Suphan Buri. (Photo: Dr Patarapol Maneeorn's Facebook account)

A two-month-old elephant calf is still under medical care after forest officials found it in a forest in Kanchanaburi at the end of last month, according to the Wildlife Conservation Office.

Patarapol Maneeorn, chief of Wildlife Health, on Facebook on Friday said the female calf, named Thanwa, was injured after suffering a number of falls.

"We couldn't even assess the number of [injuries] as they are countless," he said. "She was very lucky her bones were not broken."

Locals in tambon Khao Chot, Si Sawat district, reportedly found Thanwa on Nov 27 after it strayed from a herd. Villagers built a wooden structure for the calf but the herd did not return. They then contacted Khuean Srinagarindra National Park officials in Kanchanaburi to rescue the calf on Nov 29.

Later, Thanwa was reportedly sent to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre, where officials noted she had fallen multiple times in the forest after heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Thanwa was found dehydrated and undernourished. Reports said a blood test showed she was at risk of acute kidney failure due to severe dehydration.

However, she is recovering well and can do short exercises with the help of medical staff, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Public Relations Facebook Page.