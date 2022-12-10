Prawit pays courtesy call on Malaysia's new PM Anwar

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and his team meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia on Thursday. (Photo: Army photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at his official residence, Seri Perdana, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Thursday to strengthen ties and discuss security issues along the border.

This is the second time Gen Prawit has been to Malaysia this year, with an earlier visit in May for the 55th Malaysia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting.

Gen Prawit, with Deputy Minister of Defence Chaichan Changmongkol, was invited by Mr Anwar, who became prime minister two weeks ago.

Mr Anwar, who was congratulated on his election victory by Gen Prawit, introduced two new ministers to his visitors: Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Home Affairs, and Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, the Minister of Defence.

During their meeting, Gen Prawit and Mr Anwar discussed the strife-torn southern border provinces, a Thai government source said.

Mr Anwar assured Gen Prawit the Malaysian government would be a middleman in peace talks with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) separatist movement. The talks have been paused due to the Malaysian general election and are expected to resume soon.

The discussion also focused on a development plan for the southern border provinces, with Malaysia saying it would help Thailand with the initiative.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relationships between Thailand and Malaysia.

Both representatives insisted the countries have a close relationship, saying they would continue developing it positively.

The source said Gen Prawit and Mr Anwar have had a close rapport for some time.

Mr Anwar, who is two years younger than Gen Prawit, called Gen Prawit "my friend", said the source.