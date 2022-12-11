Thai pilgrim dies on flight from Saudi Arabia

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Thai Muslim man from Pattani died on board a Thai Airways International flight from Jeddah to Suvarnabhum on his return from pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Pol Capt Chanthan Promraksa, a Suvarnabhumi police investigator, said police, doctors from Bang Phli Hospital and Ruam Katayanyu Foundation volunteers went on board the THAI aircraft Flight TG 504 from Saudi Arabia after it landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 12am.



The airline had informed the police before landing that a passenger had died during the flight.



The dead man, Bahem Saeso, 71, from Pattani, was found dead in his seat. He died about two hours previously. No traces of physical harms were found on him. The man was returning home from pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.



He was initially believed to have died from acute heart failure. The body was sent to Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital in Bang Phli district for an autopsy.