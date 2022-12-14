Thailand aims high for 2037

A boy looks through a large telescope at the National Science and Technology Fair 2022 in Nonthaburi in August. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government has approved a blueprint for higher education development as part of efforts to steer Thailand to become a developed country by 2037.

The World Bank defines a high-income economy as a nation with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of US$12,696 (442,00 baht) or more in 2020. Thailand's GNI per capita in 2021 was $7,260, according to World Bank data.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Tuesday the cabinet approved a number of draft policies and strategies to serve as development frameworks for higher education, science, research, and innovation between 2023 and 2027.

They would aim to promote drastic change that would help Thailand become a developed country by 2037, Ms Rachada said.

They were proposed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The first policy framework is aimed at developing people's skills and promoting the country's competitiveness and sustainable development so the nation can adjust to constant global changes, she said.

The policy framework comprises four strategies.

One involves economic development by promoting a value-driven and creative economy to boost competitiveness and self-reliance. Key action plans as part of this include the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic development model, the development of artificial intelligence, logistics, and the rail system.

The second strategy is to promote sustainable development so the country can deal with challenges and adjust to global dynamism, with key action plans including creating a low-carbon society.

The third involves the advancement in science, technology, research, and innovation with key action plans, including the targeted S-curve industries.

The fourth strategy is to develop human resources and educational and research institutes as a basis to propel the economy. Key action plans include promoting Thailand as a hub of talent, Ms Rachada said.

The second draft policy framework is aimed at developing human resources -- comprising three strategies, she said.

The first strategy involves capacity-building by providing education to support the life-long learning process and upgrading the quality of education and creating high-calibre personnel.

The second strategy involves building a research ecosystem through innovative research and technology transfer through developing infrastructure or conducive factors. Higher educational institutes will support innovation-driven entrepreneurs, she said.

The third strategy is to push for the transformation of higher education with good governance practices, developing higher educational institutes based on their own characteristics, promoting financial security in the higher education system and pushing for digital higher education, Ms Rachada said.

There are also three plans for urgent implementation within three years, such as developing high-calibre personnel to respond to BCG development, and promoting local community enterprises, the grassroots economy, SMEs, and startups, she said. The third draft policy framework is intended to transform the nation into a developed country, comprising four strategies, Ms Rachada said.

The first strategy involves promoting a value-driven economy, such as developing and producing Covid-19 vaccines and developing the electric vehicle industry.

The second strategy involves upgrading the society and environment, while the third is to develop advanced science, technology, research and innovation, Ms Rachada said. The fourth strategy is to create highly skilled scientists, innovators, and researchers to serve the country, she added.