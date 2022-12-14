Geminids meteor shower for stargazers Wednesday night

A Geminid meteor seen from Jedkod Pongkonsao Natural Study and Ecotourism Centre in Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district in December 2015. The Geminid shower occurs every year, from Dec 4-20. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

CHIANG MAI: Special events have been arranged for stargazers to view the Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday night, weather permitting, but it can be seen from all regions through telescopes or with the naked eye in areas without disturbing lights.

Viewing events are scheduled in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chachoengsao provinces.

In Chiang Mai, it will be at Huay Lan Reservoir on Wednesday night, arranged by the National Astronomical Research Institute (NARIT) and tambon On Tai Municipality in San Kamphaeng district.

Suparerk Karuehanoon, NARIT's senior director of higher education support, said the Huay Lan Reservoir area has been chosen because it was suitably dark and without disturbing lights.

Activities would include a lecture on basic stargazing, celestial objects and winter constellations, techniques for photographing the meteor shower. Attendees could view the meteor shower through telescopes.

The event will be from 5pm-11pm. Registration online at https://bit.ly/NARIT-Geminids-2022.

Elsewhere, viewing will be available at two observatories - Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, and at tambon Wang Yen in Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province.

However, people can watch the Geminids meteor shower by themselves in all regions with naked eyes and no telescope from an area with complete darkness and without disturbing lights, Mr Suparek said.

The Geminids meteor shower occurs from Dec 4-20 every year. This year, astronomers predict a major display on the night of Dec 14, with about 150 meteors per hour.

On the same night, the Binary constellation will appear from the eastern horizon about 8pm and can be observed until about 11pm, weather permitting.