Police injured by explosive while arresting suspect

Police detain a drug suspect, sitting, after he hurled an improvised explosive hurt four policemen at a house in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKKHON SI THAMMARAT: Four policemen were injured by a home-made explosive when a drug suspect tried unsuccessfully to avoid arrest on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetortrakul, the provincial police chief, said the incident occurred about 12.30pm at a house in tambon Tha Wang in Muang district.

Four policemen from Muang police station went to the house to arrest Anusorn Ketrak, who was wanted on drug charges.

As they moved in to detain him, the suspect hurled a small improvised bomb at them. It exploded, but the officers were undeterred, charged the man down and handcuffed him.

The four officers received minor injuries to their legs and arms. All were admitted to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat for treatment.