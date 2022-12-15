Rama III Rd repairs need at least 4 more days

A truck dumps a load of soil into the subisdence pit on Rama III Road under the flyover across Charoenrat intersection in Bang Kholaem district. (Photo: MEA)

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority advises motorists to continue to avoid Rama III Road, partly closed by a subsidence at Charoenrat intersection in Bang Kholaem district, as repairs will take at least four more days.

The MEA said on Thursday the time was needed to complete road surface repairs and for structural safety checks.

The subsidence occurred on the inbound side of Rama III Road under a flyover across the intersection on Tuesday, in the area where an MEA contractor was putting power cables underground.

Experts said the subsidence was abnormal and might have been the result of high tides in the nearby Chao Phraya river and strong currents in the underground aquifer.

The cave-in caused the closure of the inbound section of the flyover, and only two of four inbound lanes at ground level remained open for traffic. There is continuing heavy congestion for inbound traffic to Charoenrat intersection.