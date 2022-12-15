Soldiers injured in Yala grenade, pipe bomb attacks

Police tape cordons off one of the attack scenes in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Radio Yala Facebook page)

YALA: Four volunteer rangers were wounded when militants attacked a security outpost and a ranger checkpoint with M79 grenades and a pipe bomb, in Bannang Sata district on Wednesday night.

The first attack was aimed at a security outpost on Sukhayang Road near Bannang Sata land office at village Moo 3 in tambon Bannang Sata, and was reported about 7pm, police said.

Two M79 grenades were fired at the outpost, wounding one soldier on duty. Volunteer ranger Sarawut Kaewsri, 37. sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs and was rushed to Bannang Sata Hospital.

Shortly after, the same group was believed responsible for an attack on a ranger checkpoint near Talad Lang market community, also village Moo 3.

An attacker managed to get close enough to throw a pipe bomb into the checkpoint. It exploded and three ranger volunteers were injured. Phromrop Faifakjanya, 29, Kornwit Feepakphor, 29, and Niphon Phaereeprayoonpha, 39, received body injuries and were also left with ringing in their ears. All were taken to Yala Hospital.

Yala Radio reported on its Facebook page that a pipe bomb was also thrown at another security outpost, at Ban Bue Su junction in the same tambon. There were no injuries reported in that attack.