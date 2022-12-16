Thais wishing princess well

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati (photo: Royal Household Bureau)

Thais nationwide are wishing Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati a speedy recovery after learning about her hospitalisation on Thursday.

The princess' hospitalisation was revealed in an announcement by the Royal Household Bureau, which said the royal is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after passing out due to heart problems.

According to the statement, Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness while training her pet dogs at 6.20pm in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district on Wednesday. The princess' dogs were being trained as they are slated to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army, which runs until Dec 19.

The princess was first taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital, where medics administered first aid under the advice of royal physicians. Once her condition stabilised, she was airlifted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, it added.

The palace said members of the public who wish to write a get-well message for the princess can do so at the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at the hospital between 8am and 4pm every day.

However, many well-wishers were at the hospital. They were welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen, who visited the hospital on Thursday and thanked them, said Jirawat Prem-udomkij, who was at the hospital.

Their Majesties promised the flowers that the well-wishers brought would be delivered to the princess, he said.

Others, meanwhile, turned to social media to wish the princess well.

Politician Atavit Suwanpakdee, posted on his Twitter account that the princess is a kind-hearted person and noted her membership of the Rapipat group at Thammasat University's law faculty, from which she graduated with a law degree with second-class honours.

Actress Sinjai Hongthai reposted the bureau's statement on her Instagram account with the caption, "Long Live the Princess." Her message was shared by a number of other actors.

The Secretariat of the Sangha Supreme Council announced that all temples in Thailand and abroad would hold chanting sessions daily to wish the princess a speedy recovery.