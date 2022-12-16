Section
Nationwide prayers for princess’s recovery
Thailand
General

Nationwide prayers for princess’s recovery

Outpouring of concern and goodwill for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

published : 16 Dec 2022 at 17:30

writer: Online Reporters

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha on Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha on Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Large groups of people and organisations nationwide have been praying for blessings and sending their best wishes for the recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the daughter of His Majesty the King.

An outpouring of concern and goodwill has followed the announcement by the Royal Household Bureau on Thursday that the princess had passed out due to heart problems while training her pet dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taking part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship sponsored by the Royal Thai Army, at the Military Working Dogs Battalion in Pak Chong district of the northeastern province. After receiving first aid, the princess was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for treatment.

The Department of Religious Affairs on Friday organised prayers and told religious organisations to conduct similar ceremonies to pray for the princess’s good health.

The heads of Buddhism, Islam and Christianity in the country also instructed their organisations and followers to do the same.

The Royal Household Bureau has also invited people to send their best wishes online for the good health of the princess through wellwishes.royaloffice.th.

Their Majesties the King and Queen visited the princess at the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday. Large crowds of people were on hand to greet Their Majesties there.

Dignitaries, representatives of various organisations and members of the general public have been turning up steadily in large numbers at the building to sign special books to send their best wishes for the princess’s recovery.

