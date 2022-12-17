Arrest warrants issued for 2 railway bombing suspects

Explosive ordinance disposal officers examine the site of the railway bombing in Sadao district of Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two men for their alleged involvement in two railway bombings that killed three railway workers and injured four others in this southern border province early this month.

The Na Thawi Provincial Court on Friday approved the arrest warrants for Assaman Porlor, 27, of Thepha district, and Jeerasak Penglor, 33, of Chana district, on charges of terrorism, illegal assembly, causing the bomb attacks which damaged a train and resulted in deaths, murder and attempted murder of railway workers, illegal possession of explosives and related offences, said a source.

Authorities have obtained clear evidence implicating the two suspects, especially Mr Assaman, who had reportedly surveyed railway tracks between Hat Yai and Badang Besar stations many times before the bombs were planted on the tracks in tambon Tha Pho of Sadao district.

Police provide photos and information of the two bombing suspects, Assaman Porlor, left, and Jeerasak Penglor. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

The first bomb went off on Dec 3 when a freight train approached the Khlong Ngae railway station in Tha Phor around noon. Twenty of the freight train’s cars were badly damaged. The train was with rubber sheets en route to Malaysia.

The second bombing killed three railway workers and injured four colleagues on Dec 6 at the same site of the first attack. The explosion came as the seven victims were collecting equipment for the salvage operation of the derailed train.

The State Railway Authority of Thailand will accelerate the salvage operation and repair work of the damaged tracks. The work is expected to complete within Dec 25.