Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SRT to raise daily capacity to 100,000 for New Year
Thailand
General

SRT to raise daily capacity to 100,000 for New Year

Four-day weekend expected to draw high volume of travellers as Covid threat has ebbed

published : 17 Dec 2022 at 21:18

writer: Online Reporters

Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok is packed with travellers during the Songkran holidays in April this year. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok is packed with travellers during the Songkran holidays in April this year. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will be providing six extra trains to serve New Year holiday travellers, increasing daily capacity to a maximum 100,000 passengers.

The SRT expects a high volume of passengers during the New Year period in light of the four-day weekend, from Dec 30 to Jan 2, as announced by the government, and the fact that Covid-19 is no longer a major worry, Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, said on Saturday.

Ticket reservations have already reached maximum capacity, prompting the SRT to add six trains for the year-end. Two of them will operate along the northern route while the other four will facilitate travel to the Northeast.

Third-class trains will operate with 54 cars, with a capacity of 8,000 passengers a day.

The added trips will start on Dec 29, and the trains will be in operation until Jan 2 to ensure adequate service for revellers.

All trains operating during the holidays, from Dec 29 to Jan 2, will have the maximum number of cars. Maintenance is currently taking place to supply the needed cars and allow the SRT to handle up to 100,000 people a day.

Tickets can be booked in advance using the SRT’s D-Ticket system or at rail stations nationwide, as well as calling the 1690 hotline 24 hours a day or through SRT social media channels.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

SRT to raise daily capacity to 100,000 for New Year

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will be providing six extra trains to serve New Year holiday travellers, increasing daily capacity to a maximum 100,000 passengers.

21:18
Sports

‘Greatest-ever’ Messi powers underdogs Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says the South Americans are happy to be underdogs as they prepare to face defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

21:01
World

Malaysian landslide death toll rises to 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Rescue workers scoured muddy terrain for survivors and bodies on Saturday as the death toll from a landslide at an unauthorised campsite in Malaysia rose to 24, including seven children, authorities said.

20:47