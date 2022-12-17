SRT to raise daily capacity to 100,000 for New Year

Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok is packed with travellers during the Songkran holidays in April this year. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will be providing six extra trains to serve New Year holiday travellers, increasing daily capacity to a maximum 100,000 passengers.

The SRT expects a high volume of passengers during the New Year period in light of the four-day weekend, from Dec 30 to Jan 2, as announced by the government, and the fact that Covid-19 is no longer a major worry, Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, said on Saturday.

Ticket reservations have already reached maximum capacity, prompting the SRT to add six trains for the year-end. Two of them will operate along the northern route while the other four will facilitate travel to the Northeast.

Third-class trains will operate with 54 cars, with a capacity of 8,000 passengers a day.

The added trips will start on Dec 29, and the trains will be in operation until Jan 2 to ensure adequate service for revellers.

All trains operating during the holidays, from Dec 29 to Jan 2, will have the maximum number of cars. Maintenance is currently taking place to supply the needed cars and allow the SRT to handle up to 100,000 people a day.

Tickets can be booked in advance using the SRT’s D-Ticket system or at rail stations nationwide, as well as calling the 1690 hotline 24 hours a day or through SRT social media channels.