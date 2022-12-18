Section
Thailand
General

Pattaya pub busted for staying open after hours

published : 18 Dec 2022 at 10:34

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Customers are ordered to immediately leave the As Friends pub after police raided the nightspot in Pattaya early Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Pattaya police raided a pub in Pattaya and found it operating without a licence and staying open past the 2am closing time early on Sunday.

The 2.46am raid on As Friends Pub in Soi LK Metro in Pattaya was led by Pol Lt Col Krirkrit Saiwanna, the Pattaya police crime suppression chief, and was part of a crackdown on crime in general and law violations by entertainment venues in particular.

When police arrived, the lights in front of the pub had been turned off. Inside, however, 50 Thai and foreign customers were drinking and listening to music.

Pub staff were taken to Pattaya police station and charged with opening the pub without a permit beyond the 2am closing time.

Pol Lt Col Krirkrit said the owner of the pub would be summonsed for legal action.

