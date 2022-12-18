Flooding hits parts of Nakhon Si Thammarat

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Many parts of this southern coastal province were flooded on Sunday morning following heavy rain on Saturday night, officials said.

Apinan Phuakphong, the provincial governor, said flooding has been reported in the Tambon Pak Nakhon Municipality of Muang district.



A combination of rainwater and the high tide plunged some seaside communities 50-70 centimetres under water, forcing villagers to move their belongings to higher ground.



Also flooded was the municipal area of Pak Phanang district.



Mr Apinan said he had instructed agencies concerned to be prepared for heavy rain and flash floods. The Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rain in seven eastern coastal provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat - between Dec 17-20.



Kanop Ketchart, the mayor of Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality, said closed-circuit television cameras had been installed to monitor water levels in five main canals running through business areas and urban communities. If water rose beyond a designated level, water pumps would operate automatically, he added.