Ko Samui, Phangan, Tao ferries suspended amid storms

published : 18 Dec 2022 at 13:32

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A night boat from Surat Thani to Ko Tao is anchored at an unknown pier after the province orders all vessels to stay ashore due to bad weather. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: All types of boats in this southern province have been told to stay ashore, while ferry services on all four routes in the Gulf of Thailand suspended due to bad weather, governor Wichawut Jinto said.

Widespread rain and strong winds throughout the South necessitated the stay-ashore rules, Mr Wichawut said. The 5am weather forecast from the Meteorological Department warned of high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from Sunday.

The governor's order probibited all boats from leaving the shore from from 8am on Sunday to Monday, 

Ferry services on all four regional routes are suspended:

  • Surat Thani-Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao
  • Don Sak-Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao
  • Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao-Chumphon
  • Ratchaprapa Dam in Ban Takhun district

Heavy rain with strong winds was reported late Saturday night, causing inundation at many spots on the Surat Thani-Phun Phin road and a road by the Surat Thani Rajabhat University.

All fishing boats reportedly returned to shore following the announcement.

