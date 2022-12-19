Lecturer in hot water over 'ritual'

Suvinai: 'Trying to help'

A well-known former university lecturer has apologised for having solicited cash donations to finance a ritual that he claimed could cure Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of her ailments, after he was charged by the police over his actions.

Suvinai Pornavalai, 66, was released on bail on Sunday, after which he took to Facebook to apologise for his actions.

"I was trying everything in my power to help.

"All my life, I've practised spiritual rites, [but] I did not realise that [offering my services] was inappropriate and misleading," he wrote.

According to the deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, the former university lecturer was charged with violating the Computer Crimes Act and Donations Act, as well as fraud.

Mr Suvinai acknowledged the first two offences but denied committing fraud, he said, before adding the former academic's actions were not considered a violation of the lese majeste law as outlined by Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

According to the police, Mr Suvinai had received about 700,000 baht from various people.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said that even if no complaints have been filed against Mr Suvinai, the police can still press charges.