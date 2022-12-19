Princess Bajrakitiyabha's condition stable

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati (Bangkok Post file photo)

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati's overall condition is now stable and her heartbeat is being controlled with medication, according to a 7am announcement by the Royal Household Bureau on Monday.

It was the second announcement after the princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Thursday after losing consciousness due to a heart condition on Wednesday.



The team of doctors providing treatment for the princess reported that her overall condition was stable at one level. Her heartbeat was being controlled with medication.



Examination revealed that her heart was not fully functioning, but a coronary angiogram did not reveal any abnormality. She was being given medication and was on heart, kidney and lung support.



Doctors were continuing to closely monitor the princess's condition.



The princess passed out while training her pet dogs at 6.20pm in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district last Wednesday.



The dogs were reportedly being trained to participate in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army, which ends today.



The princess was initially taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital abd given first aid under the advice of royal physicians. After her condition was stabilised, the princess was transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.