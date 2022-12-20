11 foreign passengers hurt in bus accident

The tour bus in the roadside ditch, nose-in to a power pole, after running off Phetkasem highway in Phetchaburi's Khao Yoi district early on Tuesday. Eleven of the 19 foreign passengers were injured. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: Eleven foreign passengers were injured when a tour bus ran off the Phetkasem highway and crashed into a power post in Khao Yoi district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred about 3.40am near kilometre marker 147 on the Bangkok-bound side of Phetkasem highway in tambon Nong Prong.

The bus operated by Monthathip Tour and Travel Company was taking 19 foreign tourists, one of them a child, from Surat Thani to Bangkok. The two drivers were Ampol Sukpanklang and Pichit Withaya.

Passengers told police that Mr Ampol, the first driver, moved out of the driver's seat to let Mr Pichit take the wheel and continue driving, without stopping the vehicle.

The bus veered off the highway into the roadside ditch and crashed into a power post. Eleven of the passengers were injured, none of them seriously. The injured were taken to Bangkok-Phetchaburi and Mahachai Petcharat hospitals in Phetchaburi town for treatment.

Police did not release the nationalities or other details of the tourists.