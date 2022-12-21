Weed vendors issued New Year warning

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) has warned vendors against getting involved in New Year parties where cannabis is used as part of the celebrations.

DTAM director-general Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong on Tuesday responded to public concerns that some shop owners may organise "cannabis parties" during New Year festivities despite the Public Health Ministry's cannabis control regulations.

Dr Thongchai said whenever his department receives such complaints, it immediately assigns its staff to inspect such venues to see whether they comply with cannabis control regulations.

If vendors are found to be illegally distributing cannabis without a licence, legal action will surely follow. If people are found to be smoking cannabis flowers, they will be arrested, he said.

Dr Thongchai said that vendors must ask permission to sell the plant with the department under agreed conditions. Twelve offenders, so far, have been arrested by police, he said.

The DTAM needed to prove whether vendors have violated rules pertaining to the distribution of cannabis, including its flower, Dr Thongchai said.

When asked whether authorities are required to inspect particular parties that may be associated with cannabis flowers, Dr Thongchai said police need to monitor other New Year activities that increase the risk of road accidents, particularly drinking.

But, going forward, police will continue inspecting cannabis vendors to ensure they are legal and do not sell cannabis flowers until the cannabis law is officially issued, he said. Staff from the department will also join police in inspecting street vendors who are spotted distributing cannabis illegally. Those violators will also be arrested for such offences.

He also stressed the department has worked with provincial public health offices and police in provinces to regulate the distribution of cannabis flowers among vendors.

Asked if police could prosecute people smoking cannabis at home, Dr Thongchai said police could do so if those users caused pot smoke to disturb their neighbourhood, which is considered in breach of the Health Department's announcement.