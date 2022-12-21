Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman caught with carcasses of protected wildlife
Thailand
General

Woman caught with carcasses of protected wildlife

published : 21 Dec 2022 at 18:13

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police inspect carcasses of protected wild animals seized from a woman at the railway station in Chana district, Songkhla, on Wednesday. (Photos: Assawin Pakkawan)
Police inspect carcasses of protected wild animals seized from a woman at the railway station in Chana district, Songkhla, on Wednesday. (Photos: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A 44-year-old woman was arrested in possession of the carcasses of protected wild animals at the railway station in Chana district on Wednesday.

She was taken into custody by police from the National Resources and Environmental Crime Division. Police said she was a resident of Songkhla's Nathawi district and had been at the station to collect a delivery arriving by train.

Police had prior information that carcasses of protected wild animals would be arriving at Chana station from Narathiwat's Sukhirin district and were there, waiting, ahead of her.

When train No 448 (Surat Thani-Sungai Kolok) arrived about 11am, the woman was waiting on the platform. She collected styrofoam boxes and sacks from the freight carriage and placed them in the back of her car, which was parked outside the railway station. Police then showed up for a search.

Inside the boxes and sacks they found the carcasses of two langurs (weighing 9.5 kilogrammes in total), 54 squirrels (10.5kg), seven Bengal monitor lizards (10kg), one pangolin (4.5kg), two mouse deer (2.5kg) and two civets (10.5kg).

The woman allegedly admitted ordering the dead animals from a contact in Narathiwat's Sukhirin district and planning to deliver them to buyers in Chana district.

Police did not release the woman's name, but said she was charged with illegal possession of wildlife carcasses under the Wildlife Act (2019). The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or fine of one million baht. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman caught with carcasses of protected wildlife

SONGKHLA: A 44-year-old woman was arrested in possession of the carcasses of protected wild animals at the railway station in Chana district on Wednesday.

18:13
Thailand

Celebrations allowed

New Year celebrations can be held as normal despite the rise in Covid-19 infections a senior medical official confirms.

18:04
World

Malaysia landslide toll hits 26 after man found hugging dog

The death toll from a landslide at an unauthorised campsite in Malaysia rose to 26 after search and rescue teams on Wednesday found the body of a man in a tight embrace with his dog, officials said.

17:30