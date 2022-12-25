Train lovers start bidding farewell to Korat station

A man stands on the main platform at Nakhon Ratchasima railway station on Saturday. The station was decorated with flags and memorabilia to commemorate the 122rd anniversary of the station and the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima line. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Residents took photos and selfies at Nakhon Ratchasima train station on Sunday as the days of the largest station on the northeastern line are numbered.

People flocked to the station in Muang district on the last day of the five-day exhibition on Sunday. The event was held to commemorate the 122nd year of the station, which was the terminal station of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima line.

The route, opened in 1900, was the first state-run track in the country. Thailand's first line ran from the capital to Pak Nam, the name of Samut Prakan at the time, in 1893– but it was operated by a private company.

Nakhon Ratchasima station is now the largest station in the Northeast as it is a junction of the Ubon Ratchathani and Nong Khai lines.

The State Railway of Thailand will start dismantling the station in February to clear the space to build a modern facility to serve dual tracks and high-speed trains in the future.

The imminent closure has attracted people to capture their memories of the station before it becomes history.

Tourist Wattanaporn Mahapuwatanon said she had mixed feelings on what would happen to the station.

"I feel a bit sorry for the station. At the same time, I am glad to know it will have a new look," she said. She hoped the old station would be maintained as a museum for as an educational experience for younger generations.

Jeerapha Ruamthonglang, a vendor at the station, said seeing the station flattened was the last thing she wanted.

"I am sad, although I understand that things must be changed for the 1`` better," she said.

The concrete version of Nakhon Ratchasima station was erected in 1955 after the original, wooden edition was damaged by bombs in World War II.