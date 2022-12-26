Dental coverage gripes 'lack bite': SSO

Social Security Office (SSO) on Sunday said about 2 million subscribers are satisfied with the current cost of coverage despite the rate having been criticised recently.

Boonchob Suthamanuswong, permanent secretary for labour and chairman of social security board, said the call for an increase in the ceiling for dental claims -- which currently offers 900 baht each year -- will be vetted by the sub-committee on benefit costs of medical services.

The current annual rate increased from 600 baht in 2016.

Meanwhile, Somchai Krajangsaeng, member of Thailand Consumers Council's health service sub-committee, said the current limit is insufficient, and leads to excess payments which discourages people from visiting clinics. A boost in the subsidy is required to increase take-up among subscribers, he said.

SSO spokeswoman Niyada Seneemanomai defended its dental care policy saying that despite the low rate, it remains competitive with packages offered by competing health funds.

Subscribers can use the 900 baht reimbursement for services in state hospitals, privately-run hospitals and nearby dental clinics, while other health funds still limit dental claims to state hospitals only.

Aside from basic dental claims, reimbursement of up to 4,400 baht for denture materials at 12,000 state hospitals and 3,376 privately-run hospitals and dental clinics can also be awarded, while other health funds only cover acrylic materials.

Subscribers can also claim for medical services when incidents cause oral injury, such as a broken tooth, Ms Niyada added.